Selena Gomez may just be making her Instagram comeback.

The “Only Murders in the Building” starlet uploaded a series of bathroom selfies on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The photo caption teased her social media resurgence: “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Reveals Huge Crush On Cole Sprouse During Their Disney Channel Days: ‘He Was The Love Of My Life’

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer has been more active on Instagram recently, sharing a sweet photo with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey days earlier to her 369 million followers.

Gomez, 30, has made no secret of her troubled relationship with social media, stating Instagram comments have been toxic for her mental health.

The “Selena + Chef” star even deleted Instagram from her phone in 2019 and told Vogue in 2021 that she only relied on her assistant to post for her.

That same year, Gomez also detailed to WWD’s Beauty Inc. that deleting Instagram from her phone greatly improved her mental health.

“To be honest, I was just, like, ‘This is too much information.’ This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Her Documentary Has Allowed Her To Make ‘Wonderful’ Connections With People

However, the pop culture princess still sees the merit in staying connected to her fanbase.

“I wanted to delete it altogether, but my team was smart enough to convince me not to. But I’m happy I didn’t, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected, and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I’m just being completely honest and being true to who I am.”

Gomez’s potential return to social media occurs the same night she attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.’