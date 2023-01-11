It’s no secret that before coming to “Euphoria”, star Chloe Cherry made her living as an adult film star.

During a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, Cherry, 25, insisted that she’s received better treatment in the world of porn than when she worked in the hospitality industry.

According to Cherry, she found her previous job waiting tables to be “f***ing traumatizing” because of the relentless sexual harassment she faced from her “creepy” boss.

“He was like an actual sexual predator. Like, nobody in porn is a registered sex offender,” Cherry explained.

“In porn, it was like, this is what we’re going to do today. There wasn’t like, then this random guy comes up to you and tries to touch you,” she added. “I felt so much more respected in porn than in a restaurant.”

She went on to declare her gratitude that she managed to make her way into adult entertainment.

“I’m so f***ing glad that I made tons of f***ing money at 18 instead of just scrapping my way as a s***ty waitress,” she insisted.

“I was confident enough to do that instead of wasting my life being hit on by some creepy 40 year old [male boss],” she added.