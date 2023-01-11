Nick Carter has paid tribute to his late brother Aaron by releasing an emotional new song, titled “Hurts to Love You”.

The musician dropped the track on Wednesday after teasing the release earlier this month.

He captioned a clip on Instagram, “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them. So I worked it out the best way I know how. #HurtsToLoveYou.”

Nick’s younger brother Aaron, who struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems for years, died on Nov. 5 at age 34. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Lyrics to the track include, “Always hoped your tomorrow/ Would be better than the days before/I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”

“Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will/ I always prayed for peace my soul could feel,” Nick sings.

“It’s hard to let go of the anger/ I know for me it took some time/Sometimes the darkness lasts forever/Feels like the light won’t ever shine.”

After news of Aaron’s tragic death was reported, Nick shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

He posted, alongside multiple snaps from over the years, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth… God, Please take care of my baby brother.”