This news brings a whole new meaning to the song “Closer.”

While talking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, Jan. 11, The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, reluctantly admitted to having many threesomes with fans.

“I think we were both like, ‘What the f–k just happened?'” as lead singer Andrew Taggart remembered their first escapade. “Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?”

Taggart made sure to mention that fans never seemed like hardcore groupies.

“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan,” Taggart clarifies. “No one wearing merch or anything.”

“It’s weird,” he stated. “I’m not gonna lie.”

Alex Pall, the other member of the electronic music duo, recalled how the threesomes would occur in European countries due to the continent’s customary sharing of hotel beds.

“It’s been a long time,” he shared with a laugh, “and it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Taggart chimed in with a nervous laugh, “They need to separate the beds, like America does!”

The electronic music group has gotten in trouble for discussing their sex lives in the past. Taggart’s girlfriend dumped him in 2017 after Pall stated, “Even before success, p—y was number one,” in a Billboard cover story. Pall also described the dup as “frat boys.”