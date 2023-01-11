Lizzo is one with the Way of Water.

On her TikTok account, the singer showed her love for the “Avatar” franchise and the world of Pandora by turning herself blue with a Na’vi filter.

In the video, Lizzo is seen all blue, hanging out in the water, while pitching the director on a sequel appearance with the caption, “Tell James Cameron I’m ready…”

In another video, Lizzo used the filter side-by-side with footage of one of the Na’vi in “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

As for appearing in the next sequel, that might be tricky, as Cameron has already shot a third film, but thanks to “The Way of Water” hitting big at the box office, the director has already said films 4 and 5 are on the way.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” Cameron said on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”. “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years.”