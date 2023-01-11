A bathroom break meant Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t end up meeting Princess Diana.

In the latest edition of “Time to Walk” — the Apple Fitness+ audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch — Curtis opened up about how she came close to meeting the late royal, but ended up taking a pee break instead.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress had been shooting “Fierce Creatures” in London in 1995 at the time, when Diana visited the set with Princes Harry and William.

Curtis recalled, “We had been told that day that Princess Diana and her children were going to come visit and I admired her so much.

“We shot all morning, and when we took a tea break, for me, it was a pee break, I jumped in a golf cart and drove the two miles back to the dressing room. I’m in my dressing room peeing when there was a pounding on the door, ‘Princess Diana is here!’”

However, by the time she managed to head back, Diana and her boys were already leaving. So, Curtis took it upon herself to write the royal a note, since she didn’t think it was appropriate to run or yell after them.

The 64-year-old recalled, “It said, ‘I’m so sorry we didn’t get to meet. I was very much looking forward to it as I admire you greatly. Unfortunately, nature called, and they don’t give me many breaks, so I chose nature over you, not knowing that you were going to arrive right at that moment. I’m so sorry and just think you’re great. My best wishes, Jamie.’”

She continued, “The next day, I got a letter delivered from Kensington Palace from Her Royal Highness Princess Diana, saying, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t get to meet you, also. I admire you, and I totally understand when nature calls. Of course you should choose that. I hope that we will have an opportunity in our lives to meet. Best wishes always.’ It was just a beautiful letter, which I still have.”

Diana passed away at age just 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.