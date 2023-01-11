Finally, the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees have been announced and some nominees are overwhelmed.

Zendaya, Ke Huy Quan, Paul Walter Hauser – who all won big at Golden Globes on Tuesday night have commented on their nominations.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2023: The Complete Winners List

To find out who will take home the trophy, viewers can check in to the 29th Annual SAG Awards event on Sunday, Feb. 26, which will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, check out how some of your favourite celebrities are enjoying their nominations.

Angela Bassett, who won Best Supporting Actress Globe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is elated with her SAG nod. She says, “Thank you to the SAG Awards for this wonderful nomination. I continue to feel the love but this recognition from my industry and peers is really special. I look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating on February 26th!”

Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, is competing in the same category for the SAG Award. He says, “I am so humbled to be recognized by my peers in SAG-AFTRA for this SAG Award nomination alongside my EEAAO family – Michelle, Jamie, Stephanie and our entire ensemble. I’ve loved performing ever since I was just a child and that hasn’t changed. I feel very lucky to still be here doing this. Thank you to the Daniels, our producer Jonathan Wang, our entire cast and crew, and A24 for believing in this story. I will carry Waymond with me forever.”

The “Euphoria” star Zendaya, reveling in her Golden Globe win, took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her SAG nod: “Oh wow, this is so special.”

Steve Martin, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Only Murders In The Building”, says “The only way I can win is if I kill Marty (Short) but if I kill Marty he’ll win.”

Elizabeth Debicki, nominated for her role in “The Crown”, says: “It was such a joy and a surprise to wake up to the news of this nomination. I have long been proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA and have a deep admiration for all they do and what they stand for. I am truly delighted to be acknowledged by my fellow actors for the role of Princess Diana in The Crown. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!”

Evan Peters, nominated for his role in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, says, “Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA. It truly is an incredibly special feeling to be recognized by your peers and I can’t quite express the level of gratitude I feel this morning. To be listed alongside my fellow nominees, whose legendary and phenomenal work I’ve always admired, is beyond an honor. This series was a team effort, and I want to thank the entire cast and crew for their brilliance and unwavering dedication. Thank you to Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Netflix for the opportunity. And a huge congratulations to Niecy on her much deserved nomination!”

Paul Walter Hauser, who is nominated for “Black Bird”, says “It is such an honor to be nominated for a SAG Award. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. I would hug and kiss you all, but ya know, COVID. Also, boundaries. Shoutout to AppleTV for their support and being tastemakers in film and television. Thank you to Dennis Lehane, whose brilliance got me here. And to Taron – I am so spoiled by your talent, heart and kindness. We did it, man.” He won Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series) Globe for “Black Bird”.

Bob Odenkirk SAG nomination statement read: “I am thrilled and thankful to be included in this group of outstanding actors! And any opportunity to celebrate with my friends- the ensemble of BCS, I’ll take –Thank you SAG-AFTRA.”

We've got some major star power in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture this year! 🌟Congratulations to Babylon, @Banshees_Movie, @allatoncemovie, @thefabelmans and @Women_Talking #sagawards pic.twitter.com/YgO5fq5viH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

“The miracle of Mamie Till-Mobley’s life and what she leaves for us all to be replenished and nourished by multiplies. I am in pure wonder, good ol’ awe… and deeply humbled by the SAG nomination. Congratulations to all nominees and I look forward to celebrating with everyone,” said Danielle Deadwyler, nominated for “Till.”