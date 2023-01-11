Wednesday Addams made a cameo at the Golden Globes afterparty.

Jenna Ortega, 20, arrived on the red carpet in a nude-coloured sultry Gucci gown, looking as ethereal and radiant as ever. However, by the night’s end, the star swapped the look for something akin to her Netflix smash show.

The “Wednesday” star showed up to the afterparty in an alluring black-and-white mesh corset with a white buttoned collar and black blazer hanging off her shoulders, all from Dolce & Gabbana. The look resembled a glamourous take on Wednesday Addams’ closet.

“The Fabelmans” star Gabriel LaBelle poses at the official Golden Globes afterparty with “Wednesday” stars Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega. — Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Ortega appeared at the party with “Wednesday” costar Percy Hynes White, who also looked the part in a shiny black blazer with a black mesh top.

The Golden Globes nominee may have drastically switched looks, but she kept her newly debuted shaggy hairstyle intact.

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globes — Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Image

The starlet’s blown-out lashes and dramatic cat-eye makeup from the red carpet also continued into the afterparty.

The young actress was nominated for her titular role in “Wednesday” in the ‘Best Actress – Musical or Comedy’ field.

While speaking with E! during the red carpet pre-show, Ortega discussed how “incredible” it felt to receive the nod, especially as a Latina.

“We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy,” she said, adding, “I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled.”