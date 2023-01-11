That have been many reports indicating Robert Downey Jr. is every bit as cool in real life as he seems onscreen and Gerard Butler is here to verify that.

In an interview with Uproxx, Butler discusses his new film “Plane”, which he describes as “a throwback. It’s got the ’90s action movie vibe. They used to make movies like this all the time, but they don’t anymore.”

Butler likened “Plane” to “Olympus Has Fallen” and its two sequels in terms of its “vibe” and recalled that he received a very kind message from the “Iron Man” star after the release of the first film in the trilogy.

“Well, it’s funny because Robert Downey Jr. wrote me the nicest email after ‘Olympus Has Fallen’,” Butler explained.

“This is the same vibe. He’s like, ‘We need more of these movies.’ These are the movies, when I was in New York as a kid, and people would shout at the screen and throw things and be like, “No!,” and applaud and cheer,” Butler added. “And I think that’s what this movie is, it’s a throwback to that, where literally you’re in the energy of the group and everybody’s either terrified or cheering you on.”

“Plane” debuts on Friday, Jan. 13.