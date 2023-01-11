Jeremy Renner may be making a lot of progress, but he still faces “a long road to recovery,” a source has said.

An insider gave People an update on Renner’s condition after he was involved in a horrific snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. He’s been hospitalized ever since.

Renner received well-wishes from around the world following the incident, including messages from stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, to name just a few.

The source said, “He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support.”

The news came a day after Renner’s sister Kym told People, “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals.

“We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in hospital on Jan. 7, has been sharing a few updates on social media, but admitted he was “too messed up to type” much when he first posted a selfie of his bruised and battered face.

The accident occurred when Renner was trying to help a family member who had gotten stuck in the heavy snow near his home.

ET obtained audio of the 911 call made on New Year’s Day, which noted Renner appeared to be “completely crushed” by the Snowcat.

“Subject was run over by a Snowcat,” the log read, later noting that the person was Renner.

“[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background — serious bleeding,” the dispatcher wrote in the log. “He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

According to the log, the actor was “completely crushed under a large Snowcat” and was having “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It also noted that “the right side of his chest [was] collapsed — upper torso [was] crushed.”