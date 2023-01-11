Global’s “Abbott Elementary” is sticking around.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that during ABC’s Television Critics Association panel, it was announced that the sitcom created by and starring Quinta Brunson will return for season 3.

The news comes just a day after the show, about teachers at an elementary school in Philadelphia, had a big night at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Along with taking home the trophy for Best TV Series – Comedy, both Brunson and co-star Tyler James Williams won awards for their performances in the show.

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of ‘Abbott Elementary’,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group.

“Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favourite group of teachers was honoured this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series.”

The second season of the show is currently airing, with ratings up over its popular and critically acclaimed first season.

“Abbott Elementary” also stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Tune-in to “Abbott Elementary” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.