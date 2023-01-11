The tailor for the infamous wedding spat between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has spoken out after four years of silence.

Luxury suit and dressmaker Ajay Mirpuri spoke in detail to the Daily Mail about the events that transpired that day from his perspective.

The wedding drama, which allegedly brought Markle to tears, was spurred by six Givenchy dresses that did not appropriately fit the bridesmaids for the fast-approaching wedding.

Mirpuri disclosed how he and three staff had to work around the clock at Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle for four days before the 2018 wedding to fix the dresses properly.

“If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,” the tailor said today, Jan 11. “But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that.”

Mirpuri, 45, voiced understanding for Markle and Middleton’s stressful reaction.

“They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting – it’s nerve-wracking.”

Mirpuri is thankful that “Spare,” which hit shelves yesterday, Jan 10, shines a light on his hard work and his staff. However, he was disappointed in how the media chose to focus on the drama between the Royal family during the stressful moment instead of how beautiful the dresses looked.

“I won’t say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the fight] is what’s spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous.”

An excerpt from Spare shares Harry and Meghan’s side of the confrontation. Middleton texted Markle that her daughter Princess Charlotte cried because her dress was “too big, too long, too baggy.”

After a tempered exchange occurred between the two, Harry found Meghan “sobbing on the floor.”

The dresses were designed by Givenchy’s artistic director and British designer, Clare Waight Keller.

Givenchy has not commented on the ordeal.