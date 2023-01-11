Click to share this via email

“Titanic” fans are losing their minds over the new poster for the film’s 25th anniversary.

The Oscar-winning James Cameron film is returning to theatres for its anniversary in February. The original film came out in 1997 on Dec. 19 to mass critical acclaim. Its latest re-release, however, is being met with negative attention thanks to its new poster.

The poster for the remastered 25th anniversary ‘TITANIC’ re-release has been released. The film returns to theaters on February 10. pic.twitter.com/RjpmJr7H5w — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 10, 2023

The newly made graphic features Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in their iconic embrace as their characters Rose and Jack, with some minor changes. The actress’ curled updo is split in half as one half has fallen out of its curls and hangs disheveled in front of her.

While the original poster also featured a similar messy hairstyle, it was a little more subtle, with the fallen hair partially hidden in DiCaprio’s sleeve and the titular ship featured prominently.

TITANIC, Leonardo di Caprio, Kate Winslet, 1997 – Photo: Everett Collection/CP Images

Fans noticed the odd choice of hairstyle on the poster as well and called out how silly it looked.

“Really stressing me out how Kate Winslet has two different hair styles here,” wrote one fan.

really stressing me out how kate winslet has two different hair styles here pic.twitter.com/Na4SuqX2Su — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 10, 2023

why does she have two different hairstyles https://t.co/HiC7jT5dax — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 10, 2023

Another jokingly theorized she was in the middle of getting her hair styled when tragedy struck.

She was getting a perm then the iceberg hit? pic.twitter.com/5E5iDgHxl4 — Michael L. (@mnl416) January 10, 2023

Others were less charitable with one Twitter user calling it, “a f–king mess”.

“This poster is a f–king mess, and I cannot believe somebody actually approved its,” they said. “Look at Kate Winslet’s hair. Two different hairstyles on each side of her head.”

This poster is a fucking mess, and I cannot believe somebody actually approved its. Look at Kate Winslet’s hair. Two different hairstyles on each side of her head. https://t.co/6c0EfK1U25 — Random J (@_RandomJ_) January 10, 2023

This fan was distressed by the missing boat.

“This poster is appalling. The two different hairstyles are hilarious and WHERE’S THE GODD–N BOAT!?” they wrote.

This poster is appalling. The two different hairstyles are hilarious and WHERE’S THE GODDAMN BOAT!? — Λ L B E Я T Ө ³ (@Alberto_Aveiro) January 10, 2023

“Titanic” returns to theatres on Feb. 10.