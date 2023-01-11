The Scooby-Doo crew is back but without him!

The emphasis is on Velma this time around instead of Scooby Doo. Velma, developed by Charlie Grandy and executive produced by Mindy Kaling has characters that use drugs and swear words and are involved in read murder mysteries.

READ MORE: Velma Now Openly Gay In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie

Velma Dinkley, voiced by Mindy Kaling, will have her very own “adult animated series” on HBO Max, beginning on January 12, 2023.

In the trailer, we meet Velma who finds herself in a spot when a dead body is recovered from her school locker. The genius then teams up with Shaggy, Daphne (who is her nemesis in the show) and Fred to solve the crime. Constance Wu is the voice for Daphne, while Sam Richardson lends his voice to the character of Shaggy and Glenn Howerton is Fred Jones.

A still from ‘Velma’. — Photo By HBO Max

The origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unappreciated and undervalued brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. crew, is told in the adult animated comedy series “Velma.”

A recent “Scooby-Doo” animated movie that had nothing to do with this particular series had Velma in all of her queer splendour, which was delightful to watch.

A still from ‘Velma’ — Photo by HBO Max

Mindy Kaling voices the character of Velma. — Photo by HBO Max

A still from ‘Velma’ — Photo by HBO Max

Here’s the HBO Max synopsis: “Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”