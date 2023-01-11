Meredith Grey is embracing change and taking a new step forward.

In a new teaser for the “Grey’s Anatomy” season return, Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, is gearing up to leave Seattle to start a new chapter in Boston with her family.

“This is where I learned to be a doctor, this is the place I found my family, the place where I fell in love,” Grey says in an emotional voiceover as memorable moments from the last 19 seasons play throughout the teaser.

Meredith makes her thoughts on her new life direction clear.

“Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything.”

The episode “I’ll Follow the Sun” will follow Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial as her fellow doctors surprise her with a goodbye toast.

Following the surprise farewell, she says, “You know I probably will be back next week.”

Before the show finished for the winter, Meredith’s storyline concluded with her leaving Seattle to accept a position at Boston’s Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer’s disease.

Pompeo has already stepped away from “Grey’s Anatomy” to pursue a few other projects outside the hit series, including the horror “Orphan.”

The 53-year-old actress spoke on “The Drew Barrymore” show last year about her decision to take on different projects.

“I feel super happy, but listen the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience,” she shared. “Listen it’s just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs … I gotta do something new or I’m gonna turn into, like, [someone who] can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every day.”