Jeff Beck has died at 78.

The official Twitter account for The Yardbirds’ guitarist announced his death on Tuesday.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the tweet began.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” they continued, revealing the cause of death.

Tributes and messages of mourning from fans and famous friends have begun pouring in for the late musician.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was saddened to hear of his death, writing, “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony”.

Beck won eight Grammy awards throughout his career and was lauded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, landing 5th on Rolling Stone‘s 100 Greatest Guitarists list. After leaving The Yardbirds, he founded his own band, The Jeff Beck Group, fronted by vocalist Rod Stewart.

He is survived by his wife Sandra.