Ryan Reynolds is putting his friendly rivalry aside to cheer for his frenemy Hugh Jackman.

The actor recorded a new video for Twitter where he led the charge for “The Son” actor’s nomination for the 2023 Academy Awards.

He captioned the post, “For Hugh-r consideration.”

“Hey everyone. You know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song ‘Good Afternoon’ in the Best Song category, and well, I’m not going to stoop to that level,” he began the video. “I’m going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh’s performance in ‘The Son’. There’s zero sarcasm here. No wink, wink, nudge, nudge.”

He continued, “”Hugh’s performance is literally one of the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. He’s already nominated for a Golden Globe. So I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. Okay.”

Reynolds then jokingly pretends to forget to end the recording and adds in a humorous jab, “Wolverine and Deadpool? Who’s he kiddin’? Not on your life, Chappie.”

Jackman seemed amused by the post as she shared it on his Instagram with the caption, “When @vancityreynolds goes high. I go higher.”

The exchange comes after The “Wolverine” actor jokingly campaigned against Reynolds’ song performance in “Spirited” getting an Oscar nomination.

He praised the performance as of “Good Afternoon” as “absolutely brilliant”, but also advised the academy against voting for it.

“I’ve just heard the Academy have shortlisted ‘Good Afternoon’ in the Best Song category. Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” he joked.

Reynolds’ last line in his video where he sarcastically said “‘Wolverine and Deadpool?'” seemed to reference Jackman’s video where he jokingly called “Deadpool 3” “Wolverine and Deadpool”.

The Oscar nominations will be officially announced on Jan. 24 for the 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.