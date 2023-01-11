Click to share this via email

Kyle Richards is coming to Gwen Stefani’s defense.

The “No Doubt” singer drew criticism when she claimed in an interview with Allure that she was “Japanese”.

“I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it,’” she said at the time.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is now entering the discussion, insisting people were looking for drama.

“Everyone can’t wait to be offended by something,” wrote Richards in the comments of an E! News Instagram post about the story.

Kyle Richards – Photo: Instagram/@enews

This isn’t the first time the reality star has stepped into the conversation about race.

In 2001, she accused her “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais of owing her money from a $5000 charity pledge.

Beauvais claimed the financial accusation had racial undertones as the only Black cast member of the show. The two have since mended their differences after “difficult questions” about race.