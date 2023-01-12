Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.

Johnny Depp was reportedly at his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck’s bedside before his death.

A source told People that Depp, who has joined Beck on stage multiple times and released a joint album, 18, with him last year, is “totally devastated.”

Beck passed away at age 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

The insider added to People that Depp “was by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” before his death.

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” the source told the mag.

“The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

The insider continued, “Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated.”

Beck’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, sharing: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

Multiple musicians including Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger and Ozzy Osbourne were among those to pay tribute to Beck after the sad news emerged online.

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023