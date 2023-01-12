Despite the Royal Family keeping quiet about Prince Harry’s allegations, he revealed in his memoir Spare that some people had criticized him for his decision to speak out.

After his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021, Harry explained how his former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who looked after Harry and William following their parents’ divorce in 1993 until 1999, was among those to react.

According to the Daily Mail, he said that King Charles’ close friend Emilie van Cutsem and one of her four sons, whom he didn’t name, also commented.

The Duke wrote: “Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh [van Cutsem] and Emilie’s sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah.

“How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs, had done for decades — briefing the press on the sly, planting stories.”

According to the Mail, Harry claimed his father Charles had previously co-operated with Jonathan Dimbleby’s 1994 release Prince of Wales: A Biography, arguing he and Meghan were just more “upfront” about putting their side of the story across.

Harry has been hitting more headlines than ever over the past week or so, after excerpts from his tell-all new memoir were published online, as well as it accidentally going on sale early in Spain.

He’s also been commenting further on the book in an array of TV interviews, including speaking to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s “Late Show”.

The Royal Family is yet to address the numerous allegations made by Harry, but a source told Vanity Fair that Charles is “deeply hurt” by the book, while William is said to be “so angry that he cannot speak to his brother,” the publication stated.