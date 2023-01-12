Julia Roberts appeared on a genealogy show — only to discover she’s not who she thought she was.

The “Pretty Woman” star, 55, is the latest celeb to appear on PBS’ Ancestry-sponsored “Finding Your Roots”, hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., in which stars provide their DNA so that Gates and his team and take them on a tour through their family history.

As Gates walked Roberts through the branches of her family tree, he provided a shocking revelation: her last name isn’t actually Roberts.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Shows Off Dress With George Clooney’s Portrait All Over It At Kennedy Centre Gala

As Gates explained, her great-great-grandmother Rhoda Suttle Roberts was married to husband Willis Roberts, who died a full decade before she gave birth to her great-grandfather, John.

“Willis Roberts could not possibly be your great-great-grandfather. He was dead,” Gates told Roberts in the episode.

“But am I not a Roberts?” she replied.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Reveals Surprising Connection She Has To Martin Luther King Jr. And Coretta Scott King

Gates went on to explain how DNA revealed that Roberts’ great-great grandmother, after the death of her husband, had an affair with a married man, Henry MacDonald Mitchell Jr., who lived nearby — and is her actual great-great-grandfather.

“On the one hand, truly my mind is blown,” Roberts declared. “It is fascinating. And on the other hand there’s, you know, part of me that, you know, that when I’m calmer, you know, can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family.”

She added, “I do prefer the name Roberts. This was a very unexpected turn.”