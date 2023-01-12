King Charles III shrugged off all the speculation surrounding Prince Harry and his new memoir Spare as he continued with his royal engagements on Thursday.

The Monarch was all smiles as he was pictured stepping out in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, for a visit to the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed.

His Majesty met locals, including older people and young families, who use the shed as a meeting place. It’s also used as a space to deliver practical skills sessions.

King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Royal Family Twitter account confirmed, “The King joined a group using the workshop for wood and stone carving, and discussed with them how the facilities have helped them feel more connected to their community through meeting others and learning new skills.”

Charles unleashed his inner Scot during the outing, donning a kilt, with a tie and tweed jacket.

The King wasn’t the only royal to head back to work following Harry’s bombshell release, with Prince William and Kate Middleton also continuing to get on with things despite all the headlines.

The Prince and Princess of Wales smiled for fans and photographers as they travelled to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to meet with healthcare workers.

According to ABC News, William and Kate ignored questions from reporters about Harry’s memoir as they arrived at the hospital.

The Royal Family is yet to address the numerous allegations made by Harry, but a source told Vanity Fair that Charles is “deeply hurt” by the book, while William is said to be “so angry that he cannot speak to his brother,” the publication stated.