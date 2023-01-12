Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds is helping give back.

On Thursday, SickKids announced that the Canadian actor had helped raise more than $580,000 for the hospital’s campus redevelopment project through his Sweater Love campaign.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Campaigns For Hugh Jackman’s Oscar Nomination Despite Playful Feud

This fashion makes a statement. Help us help @sickkids 💙 pic.twitter.com/gJF0rSsZol — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 8, 2022

In his fourth year holding the fundraiser, Reynolds was joined him bringing the campaign to life this year by Seth Rogen, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and more.

Since Reynolds first launched the campaign, spun-off from an ugly sweater prank between himself, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, the fundraiser has brought in over $2.2 million for the hospital.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Kisses NHL Icon Henrik Lundqvist On The Cheek During Madison Square Garden Game

This year saw more than 2,000 one-time contributions from all over the world, including a $100,000 donation match from Samsung Canada.

Launched in 2016, the SickKids VS campaign has been raising billions of dollars to rebuild the world-class children’s hospital through the SickKids Foundation.