The new trailer for “Sharper”, starring Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan and more, is here.

The teaser follows characters as they “compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy,” with the synopsis adding that the movie “will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.”

It continues, “Motivations are suspect, and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires.”

“Sharper”. — Apple TV+

“Sharper”. Credit: Apple TV+

The description adds, “No one is who they seem in ‘Sharper’, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms.”

Lithgow’s character asks Moore’s son, played by Stan, at the start of the clip after he’s busted for “playing games”: “All that work for $1000?”

Lithgow adds, “If you’re going to steal, steal a lot.”

“Sharper”. Credit: Apple TV+

The movie also stars Justice Smith and Briana Middleton.

“Sharper” is in select theatres Feb. 10, before launching on Apple TV+ Feb. 17.