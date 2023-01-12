Click to share this via email

Tori Spelling’s daughter is feeling unwell.

On Wednesday evening, the “90210” star shared a photo of 14-year-old Stella in a hospital bed, just weeks after Spelling herself was hospitalized with breathing issues.

“The hits just keep coming,” Spelling captioned the Instagram Story post.

Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram

The 49-year-old didn’t explained what exactly was wrong with her daughter, who is shown awake and alert in the photo.

Just before Christmas, Spelling shared her a photo of herself on Instagram giving a peace sign while lying down in a hospital bed.

Spelling shares her daughter with husband Dean McDermott, along with four other children.