Tori Spelling’s daughter is feeling unwell.
On Wednesday evening, the “90210” star shared a photo of 14-year-old Stella in a hospital bed, just weeks after Spelling herself was hospitalized with breathing issues.
“The hits just keep coming,” Spelling captioned the Instagram Story post.
The 49-year-old didn’t explained what exactly was wrong with her daughter, who is shown awake and alert in the photo.
Just before Christmas, Spelling shared her a photo of herself on Instagram giving a peace sign while lying down in a hospital bed.
Spelling shares her daughter with husband Dean McDermott, along with four other children.