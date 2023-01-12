Evan Peters won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for his performance as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

While Peters happily accepted the award, the mother of one of the real-life killer’s victims is far less thrilled by what she sees as Hollywood profiting from her personal tragedy.

Shirley Hughes, mother of victim Tony Hughes, told TMZ that she was devastated by Peters’ Golden Globe win, and dismayed that he didn’t acknowledge any of Dahmer’s victims in his acceptance speech.