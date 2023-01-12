Evan Peters won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for his performance as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

While Peters happily accepted the award, the mother of one of the real-life killer’s victims is far less thrilled by what she sees as Hollywood profiting from her personal tragedy.

READ MORE: Families Of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Slam New Netflix Series: ‘It Didn’t Happen Like That’

Shirley Hughes, mother of victim Tony Hughes, told TMZ that she was devastated by Peters’ Golden Globe win, and dismayed that he didn’t acknowledge any of Dahmer’s victims in his acceptance speech.

While Peters stated in his speech that he hoped some good would come from the ministers, Hughes felt the project would have the opposite effect.

“There’s a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame,” she explained.

READ MORE: Ryan Murphy Reached Out To 20 Loved Ones Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victims But ‘Not A Single Person Responded’

“It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money,” she added. “The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day.”

Click to View Gallery
Golden Globes 2023: Inside The Night’s Hottest Afterparty