Emily Ratajkowski chats with Seagram heir Eli Bronfman at a New York Knicks game.

Emily Ratajkowski is having a good time.

From one outing to the next, the model was spotted at a New York Knicks game on Wednesday night, enjoying a conversation with the ultrarich Seagram heir Eli Bronfman.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eli Bronfman at the New York Knicks game on Jan. 11 — Photo: Mega Agency

The “My Body” author, 31, dawned an oversized leather jacket hung over a form-fitting white tube top and baggy pants.

There’s no confirmation whether the two were attending the game as a romantic pair or friends. Either way, the photos show the two very engaged with one another while Ratajkowski sips a beer.

Also in attendance at the game was the model’s latest rumoured fling, comedian Eric André, but with no Ratajkowski in sight.

Last Saturday, Jan. 7, the “High Low” podcast host was spotted dining with André at Manhattan’s Sakagura.

No word on whether the date went successfully, but the two were not seen sitting together at the Knicks game.

Comedian Eric Andre is in attendance for the Knicks/Pacers matchup in MSG 🤩pic.twitter.com/WGiHUVbryL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 12, 2023

Ratajkowski has been testing the waters of the Hollywood dating pool since she filed for divorce from her producer Sebastian Bear-McClard last September.

She’s since gone on dates with artist Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Rispo, and Hollywood’s hottest commodity, Pete Davidson.