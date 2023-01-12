Click to share this via email

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to genre television in the Paramount+ original series “Wolf Pack.”

The actress, most known for her role as the vampire-slaying Buffy Summers, is returning to television as Kristin Ramsy. Ramsy is an arson investigator on the hunt for some werewolves.

The show chronicles the story of a group of teenagers whose lives turn upside down when a mysterious creature attacks them during a California wildfire. During a full moon, the bite awakens something deep within them, and the teenagers soon realize they are turning into werewolves.

Tyler Gray as Harlan Briggs, Chloe Robertson as Luna Briggs, Armani Jackson as Everett Lang and Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro in ‘Wolf Pack’. (Photo: Steve Dietl/Paramount+) — Photos: Nancy Eichenbaum/Paramount

Gellar appears in the trailer as an investigator determined to discover the teenager’s whereabouts during the wildfire.

“We’re part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires,” Sarah says in the trailer. “We’re looking for any of the kids who were on that school bus.”

A standout moment from the trailer is when the students begin to notice the horrifying transformations that are overtaking their beings.

“So, this is how it starts. Get fangs, get claws, and then we start killing people?”

The young students star Tyler Gray as Harlan Briggs, Chloe Robertson as Luna Briggs, Armani Jackson as Everett Lang and Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro.

Gellar is also executive-producing alongside writer Jeff Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, Karen Gorodetzky, Jason Ensler and Christian Taylor.

“Wolf Pack” is set to become available for streaming on Paramount+ in Canada on Thursday, Jan. 26.