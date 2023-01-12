Click to share this via email

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Don’t expect Prince William to be commenting about brother Prince Harry’s scorched-earth memoir Spare anytime soon.

That was the case when the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Open Door charity in Merseyside.

As the royal couple exited, journalist Inzamam Rashid of Sky News called out a question.

“Have you had a chance to read your brother’s book at all?” he asked as the prince and princess passed by.

After William refused to acknowledge the query, he asked again, “Have you had a chance to read your brother’s book at all?”

The prince continued on, ignoring the reporter and his question.

Prince William’s ignoring the question is in keeping with the official Buckingham Palace response to Spare, which has been silence.

Meanwhile, Spare has been setting records in the publishing world, selling 1.4 million copies within its first day of release.