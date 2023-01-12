Florence Pugh has defended her controversial sheer dress in response to criticism, questioning why people were “offended” by her exposed nipples.

The Oscar-nominated star, who is featured on the cover of Vogue’s winter issue, talked about the contentious sheer Valentino dress in a latest interview.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric. If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?” Pugh asked.

Pugh first responded to the criticism on Instagram, writing:

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

The “Midsommar” actress also revealed to Vogue that she is actually fairly average, despite co-starring with heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles and frequently rocking the red carpet.

“Yes, I can put makeup on and look good for a premiere. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get spots when I’m stressed,” she said.