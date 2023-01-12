Click to share this via email

Happy birthday Mel C!

Fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham shared their birthday wishes for their bandmate Melanie Chisholm, who turned 49 this Thursday.

Geri Horner, 50, posted three photos of the bandmate’s friendship throughout the years to Instagram.

Horner, a.k.a. Ginger Spice, made sure to caption the post with a celebratory message regarding their ongoing friendship.

“Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic – hope you have a fantastic day! ‘If you put two and two together, you will see what our friendship is for’ xxx.”

Bunton, 46, posted a heartwarming montage of photos and videos from their earlier days of fame to their present-day bond.

The montage featured video stills from their music video for their hit song “Stop”, as well as live performance photos of the two. Bunton made sure to nod their long-lasting friendship in her caption.

“Hey birthday girl, my bestie @melaniecmusic! Have the best day. Sending lots of Bunton hugs ‘Cause we’ve always got each other’.”

Beckham, 48, took a more comedic approach to her birthday wishes. The starlet posted a clip to her Instagram story from the band’s 1997 campy cult film “Spice World.”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Story — Photo: victoriabeckham/Instagram

The scene shows a hilariously disgruntled Mel C voicing frustration over Beckham’s inability to choose which Gucci dress to wear.

Posh captioned the post: ‘Still looking for the perfect outfit! Happy birthday @melaniecmusic Kisses VB’.

In an exclusive interview with the MailOnline last year, Bunton discussed the unbreakable bond the girls share after all their years in the music industry.

“Nobody else will ever understand that relationship between us.”