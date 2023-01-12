50 Cent is still Chelsea Handler’s favourite ex.

The comedian speaks about their brief romance in an interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, with the host bringing up her 2020 post about still having a soft spot for 50, whom she dated back in 2010.

Handler shares, “Yeah, I guess he’s my favourite ex. I mean, I don’t have a favourite ex. I love 50 Cent, he was fun. He was just a sweetheart and he was fun to be around.

“My friends loved hanging out with him. I loved hanging out with him. It was a pretty short-lived romance, it was only two months.

“But yeah, I mean, If I saw him I’d definitely have a drink with him.”

Chanté also mentions Handler recently opening up about her split from fellow comedy star Jo Koy. The pair announced they’d called it quits back in July after dating for almost a year.

When asked if they’re still on good terms, Handler says, “Yes. It was very sweet to be in a relationship where so many people were rooting for you. I had never had a relationship where everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, this is such a sweet couple.’

“That gave me inspiration and it made me believe in love and for everybody, I really believe that. I think everybody is supposed to find their person and that everybody’s got a person coming. It’s just a matter if you have your blinders on or not, the more open you are, the more that comes your way and the more closed off you are, the more you miss.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Chelsea Handler” airing Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.