“Wheels up, again.”

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is renewed for another season. The hit original crime series has been renewed for another season at Paramount+.

After its Thanksgiving Day 2022 debut, the series, according to Paramount+, rose to become one of the streaming service’s top five originals and contributed to a nearly six-fold rise in viewing month over month for the whole “Criminal Minds” franchise.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’. — Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers faces their greatest challenge to date in the current season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” an UnSub who has utilized the pandemic to create a network of other serial killers. The squad must track them down as the world begins to open up again and the network becomes functioning.

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’. — Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are among the original cast members who will continue to play their roles. This season, Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in an episodic storyline.