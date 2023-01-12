Frankie Muniz has just announced a career change, and he’s in for a fast-paced future.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the “Malcolm in the Middle” alum took to Instagram to announce he’ll be driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, with a goal of winning an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

“Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” he wrote.

Muniz also issued a statement. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR,” Muniz explained, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself,” he added.

Muniz, who’s raced cars as a hobby for the past two decades, will make his debut as a pro driver on Feb. 18 at Daytona.