Shakira isn’t holding back.

This week, the singer released her new song “BZRP Music Session #53”, a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, and in it she seems to take shots at her ex, Gerard Piqué.

READ MORE: Shakira Reminds Fans To ‘Know Your Worth’ In New Year’s Post Reflecting On Breakup

“You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt,” she sings, translated into English. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

But it’s not just Piqué who takes fire in the song, with Shakira also seemingly to refer to his 23-year-old girlfriend. Clara Chia Marti.

“I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you,” she sings. “You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you / I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira also sings, “She has the name of a good person/ It’s clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She’s clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

READ MORE: Shakira Fires Back At Spanish Authorities Amid Ongoing Tax Fraud Case, Says She’s Victim Of Smear Campaign

The couple, who share sons Milan and Sasha, split last year, and in an interview with Elle in September, Shakira opened up about how difficult it was

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it,” she said. “And because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”