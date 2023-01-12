Bryan Cranston is ready to help a friend in need.

On Wednesday night, Bryan Cranston confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel that he did check in on an overly high Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes one year.

The “Breaking Bad” star suspected something wasn’t right with Rogen after he appeared more quiet than usual at an afterparty.

“There were two things that tipped him off that he was really not OK: One, he wasn’t laughing or talking to anyone. He was up against the wall just, like, smiling.”

“And the second thing he said, I think he thought I was Drew Barrymore,” he said. “And I knew something was wrong.”

According to Rogen’s side of the story, which he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2021, the interaction caused Rogen to leave the party.

As the tale goes, Rogen indulged in a weed lollipop at the Golden Globes one year, leaving him feeling too out of it.

“I was at the Golden Globes, which are a nightmare, so I had a weed lollipop throughout the show and I thought in my head, I was like, ‘I’m really high but I’m keeping it together.’”

At the afterparty, Rogen saw Cranston, who gave him a wake-up call.

“I went to an afterparty and I saw Bryan Cranston, who I don’t know that well,” Rogen added. “But I saw him and the first thing he said to me was ‘Are you okay?’ which is an alarming question to be asked when you think you are okay.”

Rogen took that as a sign that he was not OK if someone had to ask, and he immediately left.

While Cranston and Kimmel watched highlights of Rogen at the Tuesday night Golden Globes, Cranston called him out again.

“He is baked!”

Rogen took home the Best Motion Picture – Drama award for his new movie “The Fabelmans” at the Tuesday night show.