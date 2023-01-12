Think pink!
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share some photos from the start of her press tour for the new movie “Shotgun Wedding”, co-starring Josh Duhamel.
“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she wrote, referencing “Mean Girls”, alongside a series of photos of her all-pink look for the day.
In the photos, Lopez wears baby pink ruched Magda Butrym bodycon dress, which retails on the label’s website for a whopping $1,695.
She accessorized the dress with a pink overcoat, pink Coach shoulder bag, nude-coloured heels and gold earrings.
One of the photos also shows Lopez sitting with Duhamel during an interview about the film.
“Shotgun Wedding” premieres Jan. 27.