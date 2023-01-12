Click to share this via email

Think pink!

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share some photos from the start of her press tour for the new movie “Shotgun Wedding”, co-starring Josh Duhamel.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she wrote, referencing “Mean Girls”, alongside a series of photos of her all-pink look for the day.

In the photos, Lopez wears baby pink ruched Magda Butrym bodycon dress, which retails on the label’s website for a whopping $1,695.

She accessorized the dress with a pink overcoat, pink Coach shoulder bag, nude-coloured heels and gold earrings.

One of the photos also shows Lopez sitting with Duhamel during an interview about the film.

“Shotgun Wedding” premieres Jan. 27.