Gerard Butler had a tragic accident while filming “Plane.”

During the shoot of Lionsgate’s newest high-flying action movie “Plane,” Butler unintentionally rubbed phosphoric acid all over his face and described the terrible sensation of feeling like he was “burning alive.”

READ MORE: Gerard Butler Reveals Robert Downey Jr. Wrote Him ‘The Nicest Email’ After ‘Olympus Has Fallen'

Butler discussed the incident at a “Late Night” with Seth Meyers appearance and how it occurred while he was filming “Plane” in Puerto Rico.

“I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes,” Butler told host Seth Meyers. “It’s burning my face, and I mean burning.”

“It turns out this is essentially phosphoric acid,” he continued. “And the airline pilots that were there watching go, ‘No!'”

Butler was filming a crucial scene in which his character, pilot Brodie Torrance, is attempting to fix a broken brake on one of the aircraft’s wheels before takeoff when the accident happened.

Butler laughed while stating that the occurrence was excellent for the scenario, despite the pain. He is now doing well and promoting the upcoming January 13 movie premiere of “Plane.” Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, and Remi Adeleke appear in the movie with Butler.