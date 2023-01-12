Keke Palmer is reflecting on her childhood in the spotlight.

The “Nope” star, 29, recently sat down with W Magazine for an interview in which she discussed what it was like to spend her early years in the public eye.

Palmer explained how it’s all she knows, so she can’t imagine a life where she wasn’t in front of cameras.

“It was cool. It’s one of those things where how can you know anything else if that’s all you really know?”

She explained how special it felt to star in her own Disney show at such a young age.

“I started acting when I was 9. I was 14 when I did “True Jackson, VP,” and it was my own show. I remember thinking, Wow! This is crazy! When that show came out, everything changed for me. It was a whirlwind experience.”

The mom-to-be also discussed her first red carpet look.

“I was about 10 years old, and I was going to the “Barbershop 2” premiere. My mom got me a little custom jean look made. Honey, my jean look was everything. I had pink fur on the collar, pink fur on the sleeves, I was just giving you life, honey. I wish I had the same poses that I did back then, because I was really taking photos. I was giving you everything.”

Palmer has grown a lot in the industry since her childhood acting years.

Last year, she earned an Emmy nomination for her comedic performance in “Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors” and a starring role in the box-office smash “Nope.”