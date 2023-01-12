Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Roiland, half of the creative team behind “Rick and Morty”, has just been charged with felony domestic violence.

NBC reports the charge was made in Orange County, California, in relation to an incident from 2020. He appeared in court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. Roiland pleaded not guilty to the case in 2020.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Court Battle Plays Out In ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ Trailer

The outlet writes he’s been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

According to the court, the incident occurred on Jan. 19, 2020, when the victim, Jane Doe, was dating Roiland.

The case has been ongoing since then, with more than a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings.

READ MORE: Tyrese Gibson Has An Explosive Interaction With A Courtroom Judge, Ordered To Pay Over $10K A Month In Child Support

Roiland was charged in May 2020 and was arrested in August of the same year. He was released on a $50,000 bond and stood before court in October.

A trial date has yet to be set.