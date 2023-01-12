Lisa Marie Presley, who was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after going into full cardiac arrest, is “receiving the best care,” says her mother Priscilla Presley.

She shared a picture of herself and her daughter on Instagram and shared a short message requesting for “privacy during this time.”

She wrote: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy during this time.”

TMZ first broke the news, which was independently confirmed by ET going into full cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie’s Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla were last spotted at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. They rooted for actor Austin Butler, who won the Best Actor award for his role in Elvis.