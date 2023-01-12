Click to share this via email

Filming for “Zoey 102″ has begun.

Nickelodeon announced the beginning of production on the original feature film based on the hit live-action Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101” on Thursday with the first photos from set.

The first photo shows star Jamie Lynn Spears, who returns for the sequel, already in costume in her cast chair.

Jamie Lynn Spears – Photo: Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved — Photo: Paramount+

The actress is dressed in a stylish dress with a mix of graphics and red fringes on her sleeves.

The second photo gives fans a closer look at her chair and a sneak peek of the front page of the script.

Zoey 102: BTS from Zoey 102, streaming on Paramount+. – Photo: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” Spears said in a press release.

Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”) also return for the film.

The film will be directed by Nancy Hower, who was behind “So Help Me Todd”, with a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (“Betch,” “Drama Club,” “All That”).

“Zoey 101” debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005 and was a hit with kids. It followed Zoey Brooks as she attended Pacific Coast Academy, which was previously an all-boys school.

“Zoey 102” will release later this year on Paramount+.