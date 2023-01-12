Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is starting the year off with a banger.

The musician released the first single “Flowers”, from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, on Thursday.

The Grammy-nominated artist opens up about vulnerable topics like self-love and courage as she sings, “Started to cry / But then I remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand”.

The release of the song is also accompanied by an upbeat music video featuring Cyrus strutting across Los Angeles in a glamorous gold outfit.

She later switches into a sultry black bikini and relaxes by the pool of a luxurious estate.

Miley Cyrus – Photo: Michael Esposito

The track comes off of her upcoming album, which is set for release on Mar. 10. She first announced the new music on Jan. 5 with an exciting trailer.

The album cover, featuring Cyrus performing a gymnastic stunt without special effects, was also released at the same time.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation – Brianna Capozzi/Columbia — Brianna Capozzi/Columbia

Endless Summer Vacation is available for pre-order now.