Viral hit “M3GAN” was originally planned to be a slaughterfest.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who was also behind horror hits like 2021’s “Malignant”, revealed her newest film originally garnered a higher rating before the film became viral online.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it,” Cooper revealed to The Los Angeles Times.

When asked by the outlet how gory it was originally, she surprisingly revealed an “unrated” version was possibly in the works.

“There should be an unrated version at some point. … I heard it is on the books,” Cooper continued. “But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

She then explained that the massacre wasn’t on the same scale as “Malignant”, which was rated R, M3GAN “did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom [producer James Wan] was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.’ ”

“I was merciless, but again, that is me,” Cooper added. “My humour is extremely dark.”

“M3GAN” landed on a PG-13 rating for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference, but managed to find its audience anyway, earning $30 million during its opening.