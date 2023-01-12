Hollywood is mourning the sudden loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

The famous daughter of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, died on Thursday night after being rushed to the hospital following a full cardiac arrest.

She was 54 at the time of death.

Celebrities have reacted to her death on social media, with “Selling Sunset” star expressing her shock at the news.

Chrishell Stause – Photo: Instagram/@chrishell.stause

Sharing an interview from Presley on the night of the Golden Globes, she wrote, “This is hard to believe 💔 💔 This was less than 48 hours ago. In shock.”

Octavia Spencer dedicated a tweet to her memory, writing, “So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” wrote John Travolta on Instagram alongside a photo of the late star.

Singer Bret Michaels kept the Presley family in his thoughts during this trying time.

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley,” he tweeted.

“The King of Queens” star Leah Remini shared a tribute to Presley’s memory.

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now,” she wrote.

She was mother to 33-year-old Riley Keough, 14-year-old Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, along with Benjamin Keough who died in 2020. She shared Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, and her twins with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.