Hollywood is mourning the sudden loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

The famous daughter of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, died on Thursday night after being rushed to the hospital following a full cardiac arrest.

She was 54 at the time of death.

Celebrities have reacted to her death on social media, with “Selling Sunset” star expressing her shock at the news.

READ MORE: Lisa Marie Presley Admits She Was ‘Detonated & Destroyed’ By Son’s Death But ‘I Keep Going For My Girls’

Chrishell Stause – Photo: Instagram/@chrishell.stause

Sharing an interview from Presley on the night of the Golden Globes, she wrote, “This is hard to believe 💔 💔 This was less than 48 hours ago. In shock.”

Octavia Spencer dedicated a tweet to her memory, writing, “So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” wrote John Travolta on Instagram alongside a photo of the late star.

Singer Bret Michaels kept the Presley family in his thoughts during this trying time.

“My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley,” he tweeted.

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023

“The King of Queens” star Leah Remini shared a tribute to Presley’s memory.

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Elvis Presley’s Family Imprints Their Hand Prints At The Iconic TCL Chinese Theatre

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie. 💔 She was always so sweet my brothers and me. 🙏🏾🤍🕊️ — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 13, 2023

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

She was mother to 33-year-old Riley Keough, 14-year-old Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, along with Benjamin Keough who died in 2020. She shared Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, and her twins with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.