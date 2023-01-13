Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, is speaking out following the news of her death.

In a statement shared with ET by Lockwood’s attorney Thursday, the guitarist is said to be focusing on their twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, amid their mother’s tragic death.

“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” Lockwood’s attorney Joe Yanny said. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Yanny added that Lockwood’s prayers are with Priscilla Presley and the rest of the Presley family.

Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, married Lockwood in 2006, with the pair welcoming their twin girls two years later. She filed for divorce from Lockwood after 10 years of marriage in 2016. The two had a very contentious, highly publicized custody battle, which ended in 2020 with a joint custody agreement.

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. There she was placed in a medically induced coma and eventually on life support.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie’s Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, paramedics performed CPR and someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse.

She was ultimately pronounced dead Thursday evening.

A rep for the Presley family confirmed her death in a statement shared with ET shortly after.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the family confirmed to ET. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

