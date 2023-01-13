Click to share this via email

Kanye West is reportedly moving on from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the rapper, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months after making a series of antisemitic comments, held a private ceremony with Bianca Censori to celebrate their love.

However, the publication stated that it doesn’t appear that West and Censori have filed a marriage certificate to make it legal, despite the musician being seen wearing a ring on that finger.

Censori, who recently switched up her look to go from brunette to blonde, is thought to have worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for a few years.

TMZ claimed they were told the ring Ye has been seen wearing “symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

The alleged lovebirds were recently spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, in a picture shared by the website.

The outing came after West released a new song titled “Censori Overload” last month, which is seemingly a tribute to his new partner.

Lyrics include, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage’.”

West was famously married to Kim Kardashian. The pair tied the knot in 2014 in Florence, Italy after three years of dating, before announcing their split in February 2021.

After months of ups and downs, with West constantly criticizing Kardashian’s now ex, Pete Davidson, on social media, they finally finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Kardashian and West share four children together; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.