Linda Thompson — the ex-girlfriend of Elvis Presley following his divorce from Priscilla Presley — is sharing her love for Lisa Marie Presley following her shocking and unexpected death.

“My heart is too heavy for words,” Thompson wrote Thursday evening alongside a photo of Elvis holding a young Lisa Marie.

Before her death, Thompson took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share a slideshow of throwback snapshots showing herself and a young Lisa Marie spending time her famous father.