Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks.

Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels, the singer struts toward the camera to the sound of headlines and questions she’s faced as fans hungrily await her next musical project. “It’s been 2,190 days,” one voice counts as another reports, “It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her last album…RiRi, where have you been?”

But all the noise is silenced when the spotlight hits the Grammy winner as she strikes a fierce pose and signals to the camera to shh, with her aptly tattooed index finger.

The National Football League announced in September that the 34-year-old will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, and fans have been craving to know more ever since. Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, and although her fans regularly rib the singer for focusing on her other profitable sources of income, there’s no doubt they’ll have their calendars marked for the Sunday game on Feb. 12.

In November, the singer told ET that she was still coming to terms with the fact that she agreed to do it!

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” the singer told ET on the red carpet for the October premiere of “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She added that it was “now or never” for the opportunity, noting that as a new mom, “nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that.”