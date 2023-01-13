Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Austin Butler’s Golden Globes acceptance speech is being shared online after Lisa Marie Presley’s death on Thursday at age 54.

The actor portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2022 “Elvis” flick, with him forming a special friendship with the late musician’s family members in the process.

As he received the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama gong for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic at Tuesday’s ceremony, Butler made sure to thank the Presley family for being on board with the film.

The actor told Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley, who were both in attendance at the bash, “I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family.

“Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

He jokingly added, “You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something.”

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now 🥹…RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

pic.twitter.com/Ln3lUzn5uS — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2023

Wow. For Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla to watch Austin Butler take home a Golden Globe for his portrayal as Elvis, to then have Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie die two days later is CHILLING!! pic.twitter.com/7eGEO7QFjb — Morgan Murrell (@RespectThe__GAP) January 13, 2023

Austin Butler thanking Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/WKhrcASJPg — Anita (@Anitaaax0x) January 13, 2023

One if the best acting performances I’ve ever seen by @austinbutler in #Elvis ! So poignant his acceptance speech with the sad, sudden loss of Lisa-Marie!👏❤️ https://t.co/AGopkmHNN5 — Tony Adams (@tadams1967) January 13, 2023

ET confirmed on Thursday morning that Lisa Marie had been rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest.

In one of her final interviews before her tragic death, Presley joined Butler for his ET chat at the Golden Globes, alongside his sister Ashley.

Presley hailed Butler’s performance of her late father in the flick as “truly mind-blowing.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled of the biopic. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”